From controversial splits to consecutive hits, at one time, Take That were selling more records than any other English boy band since The Beatles and became the biggest British boy band of the 1990s. Following their landmark 30th anniversary is the dazzling new production of Greatest Days, the official Take That musical. Get ready to rule the world with tickets for Greatest Days, a night at Bromley's Churchill Theatre brimming with all of Take That’s smash-hit classics!

About Greatest Days in Bromley's Churchill Theatre

With its flair and dedication to all things Take That, Greatest Days captivated audiences across the UK and broke box office records when it was performed between 2017 to 2019. Previously titled The Band, Greatest Days features an unbelievable 15 record-breaking hits from Take That along with a classic tale that brims with love, loss and laughter. Its heart-warming themes are priceless, it’s tale sure to warm your heart and make it Shine. This giddy and lively musical transports audiences back to the 1990s and follows five best friends and their obsession with boy bands. When the friends reunite 20 years later to see their famous sweethearts live, one last time, their night ahead is sure to be one of the Greatest Days in the world.

Who are Take That?

Take That began as a five-piece in 1989, the current lineup is formed by Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, who have cemented their names as one of the most successful bands of all time in British chart history. To date, they have sold over 45 million records worldwide, and have amassed 12 UK number-1 hits - including classics such as ‘Greatest Day’, ‘These Days’, ‘Shine’ and ‘Patience’.

When Robbie Williams departed the band in 1996, their future hung in uncertainty, however, nine years later, the remaining members reunited for The Ultimate Tour, which sparked one of the most extraordinary comebacks in British music history. What followed saw the band bag numerous consecutive number-1 hits and multi-platinum albums - demonstrating that the demand for their music was more powerful than ever.

The creatives of Greatest Days

Featuring the music of Take That, Greatest Days is written by Tim Firth. Tim Firth is one of the UK’s most beloved and award-winning writers and composers of film, television and theatre. His credits include the Olivier Award-winning musical Our House and Calendar Girls. For Calender Girls, Firth collaborated with long-term friend Gary Barlow, Calender Girls won a Whatsonstage Award and received several Olivier nominations. Recently, Firth co-created and directed Gary Barlow’s one-man show A Different Stage which has toured the UK and is currently running in the West End.

Relight your fire by booking tickets for the glorious Greatest Days, which honours the 30th Anniversary of Take That's first-ever UK number 1 single. Have a little patience, because a movie based on this smash-hit musical is set for a summer 2023 release.