    Grease Tickets at the Dominion Theatre, London

    Grease

    The world's favourite musical is back in the West End!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Recommended for ages 7+ Children under 5 will not be admitted.
    Performance dates
    3 May - 29 October 2022
    Content
    Smoking depicted on stage / occasional strong language.
    PLEASE NOTE: The producers of Grease cannot guarantee the appearance of any particular artist, performances are subject to health and schedule. If you are specifically interested in seeing Peter Andre perform, please note these dates Peter Andre will not be performing. If you are specifically interestedin seeing Jason Donovan perform, please note the dates Jason Donovan is scheduled to preform in Grease.

    Children under 5 years of age will not be admitted to the theatre and all children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. All patrons regardless of age must have a ticket.

    You will now be required to bring with you one of the following Covid certifications when you visit for the show:

    • Proof of full vaccination with any vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (where you have received both doses at least 14 days prior to your performance time). You can prevent this certification via the NHS Covid Pass within the NHS App or NHS Covid Pass letter, or any internationally recognised equivalent, or by presenting your vaccination certificate (or a copy of it).
    • Proof of a negative Lateral Flow Test via the NHS Covid App or a text message/email from the NHS, or an internationally recognised equivalent. This test must be taken within 48 hours of your performance time.
    • **Natural immunity based on a positive PCR test taken within 10-180 days **prior to the date of the performance, please present this proof via that NHS Covid Pass within the NHS App.

    Please note that this only applies to audience members aged 18 or over. Attendees under the age of 18 will be asked for verbal confirmation (by them or a by a parent or guardian on their behalf) that they have not tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 10 days and are not currently displaying symptoms of Covid-19.

    Next Available Performances of Grease

    TODAY is 21st April 2022

    May 2022 June 2022 July 2022 August 2022 September 2022 October 2022

