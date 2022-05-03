Tickets for Grease in London available now!

One of the world’s most popular musicals is back touring theatres across the UK. This time even grittier and more glamorous than before! After a moonlit summer romance between leather-clad greaser Danny and goodie-two-shoes Sandy, the holidays come to an end and so does their love affair. Until the pair are expectedly reunited when Sandy transfers to Rydell High for senior year.

Will their summer romance survive the tribulations of teenage life and find true love and a sense of belonging?

The songs of Grease

This classic musical has a score that is to die for. This UK revival has all of your favourite hits including ‘Summer Nights’, ‘Greased Lightnin’, ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ and ‘You’re the One That I Want’. This captivating new version of your favourite classic musical is being brought to life night after night by an energetic and passionate young cast who give the show a new lease of life.

Grease West End cast

Grease at the Dominion Theatre will star Dan Partridge (MAMMA MIA!, West End)and Olivia Moore (Waitress, West End)in the roles of Danny and Sandy respectively, with Peter Andre as Vince Fontaine. Also starring will be Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo, Paul French as Kenickie, Mary Moore as Jan, Jake Reynolds as Doody, Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly as Marty, Damon Gould as Sonny, Eloise Davies as Frenchie, Jessica Croll as Patty Simcox, Katie Lee as Cha Cha, Ronan Burns as Johnny Casino and Corinna Powlesland as Miss Lynch. Darren Bennett will play Officer Mailie and Vince Fontaine at certain performances.

It has also been announced that Jason Donovan will guest star as Teen Angel at certain performances!

Joining them will be Jack Harrison-Cooper, Pearce Barron, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, Ellie Kingdon, Remi Ferdinand, Kalisha Johnson, Imogen Bailey, Kevin O’Dwyer and Carly Miles.

If you are specifically interested in seeing Peter Andre perform, please note these dates Peter Andre will not be performing.

If you are specifically interestedin seeing Jason Donovan perform, please note the dates Jason Donovan is scheduled to preform in Grease.

The touring production and the London run are directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster with choreography from Arlene Phillips.

Grease through the years

The show was originally performed in 1971 in Chicago and immediately became a success making its New York debut the following year. That initial run would earn the production 7 Tony Award nominations. In 1973, Grease would make its West End debut at the New London Theatre (now the Gillian Lynne Theatre).

In 1978 the smash-hit musical film of the same name was released. The film starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. The soundtrack would go on to become the second best selling soundtrack of the year and would earn the film an Academy Award nomination.

The show has undergone many changes, modifications and iterations over the years. Changes have been made to update the show, to make it more suitable for school-age audiences, or to incorporate aspects from the film. The show has enjoyed numerous revivals and international productions. It returned to the West End in 1993 and again in 2007. The 2007 run of Grease at London’s Piccadilly Theatre would go on to become the theatre’s longest running production. Several UK tours have also taken place including one in 2017 and the current Grease UK tour.

