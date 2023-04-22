Menu
    Glory Ride Tickets at the Charing Cross Theatre, London

    Glory Ride

    Witness the legacy of Gino Bartali come to life in this epic show of resistance and rescue.

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 6+
    Running time
    2 hours (including Interval)
    Performance dates
    22 April 2023 - 29 July 2023
    Content
    This show contains themes of peril and war.

