A cyclist, an accountant and the Cardinal of Tuscany - together they would achieve one of the most incredible rescue missions of the Second World War.

This epic new musical is based on the heroic events of an unlikely revolution and centres around Gino Bartali, one of the most beloved Italian athletes of all time - loved for so much more than his cycling skills. Tickets for Glory Ride are available now for London's Charing Cross Theatre, don't miss out on this retelling of one of modern history's greatest rebellions!

About Glory Ride

Glory Ride tells the inspiring story of Gino Bartali, a renowned Tour de France cyclist living in Mussolini's Italy, who is faced with a choice between fame, fortune, and saving hundreds of lives.

Bartali becomes an emblematic figure of rescue and resistance, as he uses his cycling career to undertake secret missions across Italy, ones that involve concealing falsified identity cards and documents in his bicycle frame to assist persecuted Jews and refugees during World War II. His actions ultimately save hundreds of lives. This gripping tale combines humanity, humour, all set against the golden hills of Tuscany.

The cast and creatives of Glory Ride

Produced by some of the original producers of Jersey Boys, Glory Ride features book, music, and lyrics by the incredible father-daughter team, Victoria Buchholz and Todd Buchholz.

Directed by Olivier-winner Kelly Devine, Glory Ride has been developed through workshops in New York and Los Angeles as well as a series of sold-out staged concerts in London last year at The Other Palace. Casting is yet to be announced.

This local hero and national figurehead has become renowned in his community for being a beacon of hope and survival, with his story carrying a potent message for modern audiences about bravery, loyalty and doing the right thing no matter the consequences.

Witness this heart-poudning legacy performed live on stage, book tickets for Glory Ride at London's Charing Cross Theatre today!