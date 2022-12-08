Tickets for Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol in London!

This holiday season the smoky mountains of Dolly Parton’s childhood are making their way to the Big Smoke. This reimagining of a classic Christmas tale is set to new music from Dolly herself. Coming to London’s Southbank Centre for an extremely limited one-month holiday run you’ll want to book your Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol tickets whilst availability lasts!

UK premiere of Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol

In the heart of east Tennessee lie the Great Smoky Mountains, the mountains are hard at the best of times, and the 1930s are far from the best of times. This incredible new production reworks the Dickens’ classic. As the owner of a mining company town, Ebenezer Scrooge is so blinded by money and his unfeeling greed that he can’t even recognise the beauty and gifts of the holiday season.

With a snowstorm and Christmas Eve fast approaching Scrooge is visited, first by his dead business partner, then by three ghosts who try to make him see his life in a new way. The spirits try to thaw his heart and make him accept that love is the most valuable thing of all.

Dickens’ classic characters come together with Dolly Parton’s masterful songwriting and storytelling in a production that is sure to warm your hearts and be one of the best gifts of the holidays!

Who is involved in Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol?

Based on the classic Dickens story, Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol was adapted for the stage by David H. Bell, Paul T. Couch and Curt Wollans. Music and lyrics come from multi-award-winning powerhouse Dolly Parton, who along with some of your favourite songs brought us the hit musical 9 to 5! The show has a book by David H. Bell. The Boston premiere was directed by Curt Wollans.

Further information about casting and creatives for the UK premiere of Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol will be available in due course.

Book tickets for Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol

Coming to London's Southbank Centre for an extremely limited run this new production is sure to delight.