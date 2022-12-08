Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol Tickets at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, London

    Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol

    Dolly Parton's magical new Christmas show

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 8+.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    8 December 2022 - 8 January 2023
    Special notice

    PLEASE NOTE: Dolly Parton WILL NOT be appearing in this production.

    Latecomers will be admitted at an appropriate time.

    Next Available Performances of Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol

    TODAY is 30th June 2022

    December 2022 January 2023

    Tags:

    MusicalChristmasPremiereLast Chance To SeeLimited Run

    We use cookies