Following smash-hit performances in London, New York, Toronto and Germany Jim Steinman’s Bat Out of Hell is revving its engines and peeling into London’s Peacock Theatre for a pit stop on its UK tour. Book Bat Out of Hell musical tickets now to secure your seats whilst availability lasts.

This rock ‘n’ roll romance roars into life on the stage. In a post-apocalyptic world, Obsidian is ruled by a tyrant named Falco. ‘The Lost’ are a rebellious gang of forever young teenagers and their Leader is Strat is constantly at odds with Obsidian’s tyrannical ruler. Things change forever when Strat falls in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of his nemesis.

This wild-child musical is unlike anything you’ve seen before, but at its core is a romance about star-crossed lovers. This over-the-top musical spectacle pushes boundaries and is sure to rev your engines.

Winner of the Evening Standard Best Musical Award in 2017, Bat Out of Hell is a fan favourite show that constantly has people on their feet cheering. Since it left the Dominion Theatre in early 2019 people have been asking when Bat Out of Hell would return to London. The musical returns to London for a limited 6-week run from 17 February to 1 April 2023.

Bat Out of Hell songs

This award-winning musical features songs from Jim Steinman and rock ‘n’ roll legend Meat Loaf. The Bat Out of Hell album is one of the best-selling rock albums in history with more than 50 million copies sold.

The show is full of powerhouse ballads that you know and love including I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), Paradise by the Dashboard Light, Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, Dead Ringer for Love, and of course, the title track, Bat Out of Hell.

This Jim Steinman musical extravaganza is as close as you can come to seeing Meat Loaf in a London theatre. People are saying they’d do anything, even that, to see the Bat Out of Hell musical in London, Tickets are sure to go quick so book yours today!

Bat Out of Hell comes to the Peacock Theatre for a strictly limited season.

Bat Out of Hell has dedicated this tour, including the London performances, to the memory of Jim Steinman (November 1, 1947 – April 19, 2021) and Meat Loaf (September 27, 1947 – January 20, 2022).