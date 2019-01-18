Menu
    Bat Out of Hell Tickets at the Peacock Theatre, London

    Bat Out of Hell

    Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s story of post apocalyptic rebellion and passionate love

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 13+.
    Running time
    2 hours 40 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    17 February 2023 – 1 April 2023
    Content
    Strong language, mature sexual themes, loud music, haze effects, theatrical smoke, strobe lighting, pyrotechnics (including flames and CO2 jet, confetti).
    Access
    There will be a BSL interpreted Performance on Saturday 4 March at 2:30pm, Captioned Performances on Saturday 11 March at 2:30pm and Saturday 11 March at 7:30pm, an Audio Described Performance on Saturday 25 March at 2:30pm with a Touch Tour.

    Bat Out of Hell Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (1688 customer reviews)

    M Gilder

    18 January 19

    Absolutely brilliant we have seen it twice and would definitely recommend it. Our 14 year old daughter loved it she plays the cd all the time and wears her hoodie with great pride. Thank you for a great night out and for making our daughters birthday treat very special.

    Gillian

    14 January 19

    The show was absolutely fantastic, would love to see it again!!!

