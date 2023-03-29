Tickets for The Burnt City are available now!

The shadowy and foreboding metropolis of The Burnt City is Punchdrunk’s latest genre-defying experience. With endless twists and turns, the story is yours to bend at will. As you journey deeper into the heart of the post-apocalyptic city of Troy, the unknown lurks around each corner. You’ll be alone, so choose your path wisely, as you forge your own outcome. Who knows will emerge from the shadows of The Burnt City - book your tickets today to find out!

About The Burnt City

Step into the bombed-out and hazy backstreets of Downtown Troy, where you'll find yourself immersed in the fallen city's gritty and decaying grandeur. Wander through a vast labyrinth of buildings, each filled with intricate details waiting to be discovered.

As you explore, you'll encounter residents of the city who are eager to share their stories, no matter how gruesome they may be. Some may dance ritualistically, attempting to make sense of a city trapped in chaos. Others may cry, writhe, or hold their heads in their hands, screaming into the sky as they mourn their losses and attempt to hold onto any last shred of sanity.

Every journey to The Burnt City is unique, full of unexpected encounters and strange places. As the night falls for one last time, trust your instincts and be bold. Follow your curiosity and explore any places you come across and if someone captures your attention, follow them, for they’ll lead you deeper into the despairing aftermath of war.

This immersive experience is not like any other, you'll want to learn more before you attend!

About Punchdrunk

For audiences all across the world, Punchdrunk creates genre-defying experiences. Their work spans from projects that leverage new technology to massive site-specific performances, fusing classic texts, contemporary dance, physical performance, and award-winning architectural installations.

The Burnt City tickets are available now

Whether you navigate the haunted palace of Greece or the neon lights of downtown Troy. There are stories deep within the city to seek out. Whatever you decide, don’t miss out on the once-in-a-lifetime experience that is The Burnt City! Book your tickets for Punchdrunk’s The Burnt City today!