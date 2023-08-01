Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet Tickets at the Sadler's Wells, London

    Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet

    This original production is an intense and modern re-imagining of one of the most famous love stories ever told.

    Important information

    Child policy
    Under 5s will not be admitted. This productions is recommended for ages 14+.
    Running time
    1 hour 50 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    1 August - 2 September 2023
    Content
    This production contains Loud sound effects, flashing lights and a gunshot. The production contains scenes of a disturbing and sexual nature, including stabbing and strangulation.
    Special notice

    Latecomers may not be admitted.

    Access
    There will be a Audio described performance at 2.30pm on Saturday 19 August 2023 with 1pm touch tour

    Next Available Performances of Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet

    TODAY is 12th April 2023

    August 2023 September 2023

    Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet news

    What’s on at Sadler’s Wells 2019? – Upcoming Events at Sadler's Wells 25/2/2019, 3.30pm
    Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet to run at Sadler’s Wells 4/1/2019, 1.37pm

    Tags:

    DanceHot TicketsShakespeareContemporaryLimited RunDanceSadler's Wells Season

    We use cookies