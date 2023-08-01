Tickets for the return of Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet are available now!

Following its captivating debut in 2019, the timeless tale of Romeo and Juliet has now become a staple of the New Adventures collection, which includes the finest productions of Bourne's world-famous, pioneering dance theatre productions.

About Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet

Immerse yourself in Shakespeare's timeless tale of forbidden love, infused with intense raw passion and youthful energy. Despite the constraints of a society that seeks to keep them apart, our two young lovers follow their hearts, risking everything to be together. This exceptional retelling of a classic story depicts the madness of first love and the excitement of teenage discovery, all set to the beat of Bourne’s masterful direction.

The creatives of Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet

The production is directed and choreographed by Sir Matthew Bourne OBE. Etta Murfitt MBE serves as the Associate Artistic Director. Lez Brotherston OBE designs the Set and Costumes. Paule Constable works as the Lighting Designer. Sergei Prokofiev composes the music for the production. Paul Groothuis serves as the Sound Designer. Arielle Smith is the Associate Choreographer. Terry Davies has provided fresh orchestrations of Prokofiev’s orginal, dynamic score.

Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet tickets are available now!

