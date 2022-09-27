Tickets for House of Flamenka at Sadler's Wells are available now!

Do not miss your chance to be among the first to catch this extaordinary new dance spectacle. This lush and sensual combination of Flamenco and Contemporary dance comes from the legendary Arlene Phillips. Coming to London for 11 performances only House of Flamenka tickets are among the hottest in town!

Arlene Phillips' House of Flamenka

This exciting new dance spectacular was co-created and directed by the legendary dancer, choreographer, television presenter and judge Arlene Phillips. The show is plush and decadent, a sexy misture of Flamenco and Contemporary dance.

The House of Flamenka is set in a fantasy realm ruled by the goddess of music and dance. She is driven to collect objects of beauty and her most prized possesion is her collection of 20 musicians and dancers who perform for her exclusive delight.

The show features a varied soundtrack and is led by Flamenco star Karen Ruimy alongside a remarkable company of dancers from Madrid and the UK.

Set in a fantasy world in the home of a goddess of music and dance whose passion is collecting beautiful objects, her most prized possessions being 20 extraordinary dancers and musicians, who perform solely for her pleasure. With an eclectic soundtrack, Flamenco star Karen Ruimy leads an exceptional company of dancers from Madrid and the UK.

House of Flamenka was co-created and produced by Karen Ruimy with choreography by James Cousins.

House of Flamenka tickets are on sale now!

The weather is cooling down but the theatre is still sweltering. Be sure to book your tickets for House of Flamenka whilst availability lasts!