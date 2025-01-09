What is Cirque du Soleil: Corteo London tickets

They are the kings and queens of their artform, so it’s only fitting that Cirque du Soleil celebrate 40 years of dreaming the impossible at the Royal Albert Hall! The world-renowned troupe will mark their impressive milestone with one of their most joyous and jubilant shows, Corteo. Book your official tickets today!

What is Cirque du Soleil: Corteo about?

With countless feats of jaw-dropping acrobatics, including aerial acts swinging from Chandeliers and floating over the audience, Corteo is a timeless celebration which will make you question where illusion ends and reality begins.

Somewhere between heaven and earth, Mauro, a clown, is dreaming. Watched on by angels, Mauro dreams of a carnival where a parade of revellers are celebrating his life.

Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, you will be plunged into a theatrical and thrilling world that showcases Cirque du Soleil at their very best. Beautifully poetic, Corteo highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, so as to illustrate the humanity within each of us.

Facts and critical acclaim