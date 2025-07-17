The Vaults Seating Plan
Getting to the The Vaults
As The Vaults Theatre is located in an archway under Waterloo tube and railway station, taking public transportation to the theatre is highly recommended. The nearest underground station is Waterloo (Bakerloo/Jubilee/Northern/Waterloo & City Lines). The theatre entrance is accessed through Leake Street. The Vaults Theatre is well serviced by bus routes 12, 53, 76, 77, 148, 159, 211, 381, 453, and 507. The nearest parking to The Vaults is on Upper Marsh. The Vaults Theatre is opposite the London Eye and is accessed by going up a ramp leading to a graffitied tunnel at Leake Street.