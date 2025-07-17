Plied and Prejudice London tickets

Direct from a sell out run Down Under, the Aussies are back in the motherland to ruin another cultural icon. Playing at The Vaults this Summer, book your official tickets to Plied and Prejudice today!

About Plied and Prejudice

A bold, boozy twist on the classic Jane Austen tale, delivering a night of chaotic comedy, high-energy performances, and live music. This raucous adaptation throws Regency-era manners out the window, replacing tea with tequila and courtship with comedy in a fast-paced, unpredictable theatre experience.

Expect a wild retelling of Pride and Prejudice like you've never seen before—part immersive party, part riotous stage show. With five actors scrambling to play twenty characters in this chaotic retelling, all notions of respectable theatre (and British etiquette) get thrown out the door! This is Pride And Prejudice as the BBC would never abide. Whether you're team Darcy or just here for the drama, prepare for an evening of love, laughter, and literary mischief.

It’s worth the applause!

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Had us crying with laughter” - The Sun

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Simply fantastic! A must see” What’s Good to Do

“The best and most boldly London show” - Time Out

“Is it bonkers? Yes. Is it a lot of fun? Also, yes” - The Standard

Please bear in mind

Strictly 18+. Warnings: drugs and alcohol, course language, sexual language, inappropriate jokes, and loud music.

Plied and Prejudice cast

Brigitte Freerme

Monique Sallé

Emma Andreatta

Andrew MacMillan

Tim Walker

Alexia Brinsley

Plied and Prejudice creatives