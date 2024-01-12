Visiting Neon 194 ## Neon 194 Neon 194 is a multi-faceted space that acts as a home, a lounge, a meeting point, a breakfast, a lunch, post-work drinks, an exhibition, and a night-time space showcasing a broad selection of talks, gigs, performances and events, right in the heart of central London. It’s a place to be, see and hear – a cultural space, with great food and happenings. Curated as a credible, cool, contemporary and experiential habitat; their flexible and exhilarating programming will create destination status and wow any audience member who walks through the door. ## For Events A former dining floor, their sub level events space, has been totally re- engineered, re-wired and fitted to provide a fantastic open floor plate with a capacity of 410. Featuring a hardwood floor, timber panelled walls, wall lights and down-lights, banquette seating and tables, its ballroom, but without being fussy. Read more