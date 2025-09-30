Till Death Do Us Party London tickets

You are cordially invited to a Wedding like no other… A holy matrimony meets unholy mayhem as bridesmaids bicker, a bouquet (and tantrums) are thrown, and the best man gives the worst speech ever. Say “I do” to this immersive theatre experience and tuck in to a jacket potato at the reception! Book your official tickets to Till Death Do Us Party today!

About Till Death Do Us Party

Guests are assembled, vows exchanged and speeches are slurred, as emotional meltdowns, unlikely romances, and family feuds unfold around you — all set to a backdrop of sharp-tongued jokes, death-defying fire-eaters, knife throwers with questionable aim. Prepare for speeches you’ll never un-hear, and a conga line that may or may not end in disaster…

You’ll be feasting on Spud Bros — the world-famous, viral sensation serving the greatest spuds on earth — because no wedding drama is complete without carbs.

Whether you’re team Bride or team Groom, one thing’s for certain: You’ll laugh, cringe, sing, cheer, and maybe even catch the bouquet.

You may come for the wedding — but you’ll stay for the mayhem.

It’s worth the applause!

“Shamelessly enjoyable” - Telegraph

“Unrepentantly good time - Time Out

Please bear in mind

On arrival at the venue, you will need to place your order for your Spud Topping from SpudBros