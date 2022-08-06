Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Hackney Empire

    This East End venue hosts a wide variety of shows including comedy performances.

    What's on at Hackney Empire

    Hackney Empire Seating Plan

    Hackney Empire seating plan
    Getting the best seats at Hackney Empire

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Hackney Empire

    Hackney Central train station is approimately 300m from Hackney Empire Theatre which has regular trains linking to the Tube with direct interchanges at Highbury & Islington (Victoria Line), Stratford (Central Line) and West Hampstead and Canada Water (Jubilee Line). Bethnal Green (Central Line) is a short bus ride away. Hackney Downs is approximately 640m away with trains going into Liverpool Street. The nearest bus station is Hackney Town Hall which is serviced by buses 30, 38, 48, 55, 106, 236 (24hr), 242 (24hr), 253, 254, 276, 277 (24hr), 394, D6, W15, N38, N55, N106, and N253.

    Next available performances

    TODAY is 23rd July 2022

    We use cookies