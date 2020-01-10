Cinderella Hackney Empire tickets

The clock is ticking, don’t leave it too late to book your tickets to London’s favourite family panto! Playing a strictly limited run at the Hackney Empire, book your official tickets to Cinderella today!

About Cinderella

Cinderella longs to escape her Wicked Stepmother and Ugly Sisters for a life of love, laughter, and adventure. When an invitation to the royal ball appears, her dreams might just come true. With a wave of her Fairy Godmother’s wand, sparkling glass slippers, and a touch of magic, this much-loved pantomime promises fun for the whole family.

Join us in Hackney for the ultimate Cinderella pantomime – packed with laugh-out-loud comedy, dazzling costumes, catchy songs, and plenty of audience participation. This rags-to-riches story is a panto classic, so don’t miss your chance to see it before the clock strikes midnight!

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Fabulously exhilarating and heart-warming... A gloriously life-affirming show" - The Telegraph on Dick Whittington and his Cat 2024

⭐⭐⭐⭐ "A rollicking rollercoaster of a panto" - The Spy In The Stalls on Dick Whittington and his Cat 2024

⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Christmas entertainment at its best” - Fairy Powered Productions on Dick Whittington and his Cat 2024

⭐⭐⭐⭐ “A staple of the season... Utterly entertaining" - Lost in Theatreland on Dick Whittington and his Cat 2024

Cinderella main cast

Fairy Godmother - Jade Johnson

Cinderella - Siobhan James

Buttons - Nicholas McLean

Wicked Stepmother - Alexandra Waite-Roberts

Flatula (Ugly Sister) - Kat B

Nausea (Ugly Sister) - George Heyworth

Dandini - Chrissie Bhima

Prince Charming - Luke Latchman

Cinderella creatives