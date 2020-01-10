Cinderella Hackney Empire tickets
The clock is ticking, don’t leave it too late to book your tickets to London’s favourite family panto! Playing a strictly limited run at the Hackney Empire, book your official tickets to Cinderella today!
About Cinderella
Cinderella longs to escape her Wicked Stepmother and Ugly Sisters for a life of love, laughter, and adventure. When an invitation to the royal ball appears, her dreams might just come true. With a wave of her Fairy Godmother’s wand, sparkling glass slippers, and a touch of magic, this much-loved pantomime promises fun for the whole family.
Join us in Hackney for the ultimate Cinderella pantomime – packed with laugh-out-loud comedy, dazzling costumes, catchy songs, and plenty of audience participation. This rags-to-riches story is a panto classic, so don’t miss your chance to see it before the clock strikes midnight!
It’s worth the applause
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Fabulously exhilarating and heart-warming... A gloriously life-affirming show" - The Telegraph on Dick Whittington and his Cat 2024
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐ "A rollicking rollercoaster of a panto" - The Spy In The Stalls on Dick Whittington and his Cat 2024
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Christmas entertainment at its best” - Fairy Powered Productions on Dick Whittington and his Cat 2024
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐ “A staple of the season... Utterly entertaining" - Lost in Theatreland on Dick Whittington and his Cat 2024
Cinderella main cast
- Fairy Godmother - Jade Johnson
- Cinderella - Siobhan James
- Buttons - Nicholas McLean
- Wicked Stepmother - Alexandra Waite-Roberts
- Flatula (Ugly Sister) - Kat B
- Nausea (Ugly Sister) - George Heyworth
- Dandini - Chrissie Bhima
- Prince Charming - Luke Latchman
Cinderella creatives
- Writer - Will Brenton
- Director - Clive Rowe
- Original Music & Songs - Steven Edis
- Costume Designer & Design Overview - Cleo Pettitt
- Musical Director & Musical Arranger - Wendy Gadian
- Choreographer - Michael Ward
- Lighting Designer - Tim Mitchell
- Sound Designer - Richard Bell