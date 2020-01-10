Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Cinderella Tickets at the Hackney Empire, London

    Cinderella

    You shall go to the ball, with the Hackney Empire!

    27 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    Children 3 years and under may sit on the lap of an adult, children 4+ require their own ticket.
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    22 November - 31 December 2025

    Cinderella Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (27 customer reviews)

    Joan Miquel Llobera Ramis

    10 January 20

    This musical was modern and it used very good songs. It was worth to see. We have enjoyed very much.

    Sarah Clifford

    5 January 20

    The show was great fun and all the better for not being jammed with known names! Really enjoyed it.

    Next Available Performances of Cinderella

    TODAY is 30th September 2025

    November 2025 December 2025

    Who appears in Cinderella

    Darren Bell

    Carrie Hope Fletcher

    Cinderella

    Ruth Crafer

    Victoria Hamilton-Barritt

    Evil Stepmother

    Cinderella news

    Full casting for Cinderella in the West End announced 29/4/2021, 10.30am
    ALW’s Cinderella releases third piece of music ‘I Know I Have A Heart’ 15/2/2021, 4.45pm
    Lloyd Webber's Cinderella still expected to open in April, reduced capacity being considered 12/1/2021, 11.45am
    Ivano Turco set to play Prince Sebastian in Andrew Lloyd Webber's new Cinderella musical 11/12/2020, 12.40pm

    Tags:

    MusicalFamily Friendly TicketsKids' Theatre Show TicketsClassics TicketsPantomime TicketsOff West End Theatre

    We use cookies