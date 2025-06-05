Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Brixton House

    What's on at Brixton House

    Brixton House Seating Plan

    Brixton House seating plan
    Getting the best seats at Brixton House

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Next available performances

    TODAY is 25th March 2025

    We use cookies