A moving story of sisters, scandal and sound systems. Black Desk Power plays a strictly limited run at the Brixton House.

About Black Power Desk

“The day you were born Black was the day politics was made your thing.”

1970s London. The streets awash with a fever of political unrest, the rhythm of the sound system culture is birthing a new era of soulful lover’s rock, fusing RnB and reggae, amidst the covert Black Power Desk operations of New Scotland Yard. As tensions rise, the community rallies together to stand against injustices and racial divide.

Inspired by the historic Mangrove Nine. This brand new musical is brought to life by an original score performed by a live three-piece band, Black Power Desk charts a fiercely emotive and politically charged era of often overlooked British history for today’s generation.

A moving story of sisters who need to reconnect for the sake of their community. But will the fight for their community be worth the damage to their sisterhood?

Facts and critical acclaim

Following a host of 5-star reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe, Urielle Klein-Mekongo’s first show, Yvette, toured the UK to critical acclaim.

Gerel Falconer is the winner of the Black British Theatre Awards 2023 Book And Lyrics Award

Gbolahan Obisesan won the Young Vic’s Jerwood Directors Award.

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 12+, and contains strong language, racialised slurs, potential depiction of violence, suggested sexual assault.

Black Power Desk creatives

Book, Lyrics and Composition - Urielle Klein-Mekongo

Lyrics and Rapperturgy - Gerel Falconer

Music and Composition - Renell Shaw

Director - Gbolahan Obisesan

Dramaturg - Gail Babb

Black Power Desk cast

