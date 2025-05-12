Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Brixton House - Theatre 2

    What's on at Brixton House - Theatre 2

    Brixton House - Theatre 2 Seating Plan

    Brixton House - Theatre 2 seating plan
    Getting the best seats at Brixton House - Theatre 2

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Next available performances

    TODAY is 25th March 2025

    We use cookies