Playing at Brixton House for a strictly limited run, witness this powerful and energetic debut play by Montel Douglas. Book your official tickets to One Way Out today!

Is your fate already sealed, or is there one way out?

As best friends Devonte, Paul, Tunde, and Salim prepare to graduate from college, life pulls them in different directions. But when a life-altering event shakes their world, they’re forced to confront harsh realities - how society sees them, where they truly belong, and the expectations placed upon them. With their brotherhood on the line, they must make choices that will shape their futures forever.

One Way Out, the debut play by Montel Douglas, is a gripping and emotional coming-of-age story set in rapidly changing South London. As youth clubs vanish and gentrification threatens to erase entire communities, this play explores identity, belonging, and the strength of multicultural friendships. Against the backdrop of the Windrush crisis, young British Caribbeans navigate challenges, fight for their future, and search for something as simple as a patty.

This must-see production is a powerful reflection on home, heritage, and the choices that define us.

One Way Out won the UNTAPPED Award and was showcased at the New Diorama Theatre and Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Creative Producer Nora Lempriere is the co-founder of the award-winning No Table Productions

