Arcola is just 2 minutes’ walk from both Dalston Kingsland and Dalston Junction stations, on the London Overground.
- 5 minutes by train from Highbury & Islington (connecting with Victoria line).
- 10 minutes by train from Whitechapel(connecting with District and Hammersmith and City lines).
- 10 minutes by train from Stratford(connecting with Central, Jubilee, DLR lines and National Rail).
Arcola is a 5-minute bus ride away from Hackney Downs station (10 minutes from Liverpool Street, connecting with Central, Circle, Hammersmith and City and Metropolitan lines).
Arcola is served by the following bus routes:
- 149 from London Bridge or Edmonton Green.
- 242 from Tottenham Court Road via Liverpool Street or Hackney Central.
- 6 or 243 from Old Street or Wood Green.
- 38 or 56 from Angel or Clapton Pond Roundabout/Lea Bridge Road.
- 30 or 277 from Highbury and Islington.