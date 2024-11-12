The Arcola Theatre is an Off West End theatre located in the London Borough of Hackney, founded in 2000 by artistic director Mehmet Ergen. It hosts numerous plays, operatic performances and musicals featuring up-and-coming talent, as well as eminent artists. Every year, the theatre showcases many original works and new age productions, as well as world drama pieces and classics. Situated on Ashwin Street, Dalston, this iconic venue has two rehearsal studios, two studio theatres, and a café-slash-bar.

Welcome to the Arcola Theatre

The Arcola theatre runs one of the largest arts engagement programmes in East London, creating many opportunities for the local community. Since its establishment, it has functioned as an important platform for launching many world-famous theatre actors, playwrights, and artists. It is also on its way to becoming the first carbon-neutral theatrical venue in the world, as part of the Green Arcola project. The theatre offers people from all walks of life the opportunity to enjoy quality entertainment at reasonable prices. It has won many prestigious awards over the years for its contributions to the artistic community.

History of the Theatre

The Arcola Theatre was originally situated in an Arcola Street textile factory but had to move to the current Ashwin Street location in 2011. It has been integral to the British theatre landscape for two decades, enjoying an eventful journey with many milestones over the years. The theatre hosted The Factory Girls by Frank McGuiness on its fifth anniversary. It celebrated its move to its current location with a premiere of The Painter by Rebecca Lenkiewicz. The awards it received include two Peter Brook Empty Space Awards, and the 2003 and 2006 Time Out Live Awards.

A co-production of Mojo Mickey by playwright Owen McCafferty was the first of the theatre’s West End transfers to the Trafalgar Studios. In 2007, the theatre also hosted the first season of Grimeborn, an annual musical theatre and opera festival held for two weeks in August. Another significant milestone in the history of the theatre is the launch of the Arcola Queer Collective in September 2014.

Have a Great Time at the Arcola Theatre!

A visit to the Arcola Theatre is a rewarding experience for art enthusiasts and tourists alike. It is among the best Off West End theatres in London, offering a vast array of events throughout the year. You can catch a play or an elaborate musical theatre experience in the company of your family and friends. Ticket prices are quite affordable, and the theatre features a convenient layout as well as comfortable seating. The intimate studio setting also gives viewers an interesting perspective along with the unique ambience offered by the theatre.

Theatre enthusiasts can enjoy contemporary and classic pieces on the main stage at incredibly close distances from the performers. The Grimeborn opera festival in August is a great time to catch some standout performances. Enjoy a great evening with your loved ones at Arcola Theatre.