From the director of smash hit The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives, comes 54.60 Africa, an exhilarating, cross-cultural pan-African encounter, brought to life through word, live music, song, and dance. Playing at the Arcola Theatre for a strictly limited time, book your official tickets today!

About 54.60 Africa

The fate of Africa rests solely on the zeal and chivalry of eleven adventurous friends. Their ancestral ‘mother’ gives them seven days to prove to the rest of the world that their fabulous continent is worth celebrating and not burying.

Their journeys traverse 54 countries, countless boundaries, and endless risks. Lives, history, and destinies are rewritten forever.

It’s worth the applause!

★★★★★ “Nothing short of spectacular.” – The Guardian on The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives, 2018

★★★★½ “Theatre with a difference, with a spirit, which will open your eyes and worldview.” – Theatre Box, on the Elufowoju jr Ensemble’s first production, The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives, 2018

★★★★ “An exuberantly entertaining show.” – Evening Standard on The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives, 2018

“From the moment we entered the space with the ebullient energy of the performers was infectious ... infused with joy but it also gave glimpses of danger and the darker realities of life on the continent. ” – Audience Praise from Previous Staged Readings of 54.60 Africa

“I felt as if I was in every part of Africa that was visited. ” – Audience Praise from Previous Staged Readings of 54.60 Africa

“I loved every minute of it.” – Audience Praise from Previous Staged Readings of 54.60 Africa

54.60 Africa cast

Africa 3 and as Cast - Munashe Chirsa

- Munashe Chirsa Africa 9, Singer, Dancer and as Cast - Liana Cottrill

- Liana Cottrill Africa 6, Singer and as Cast - Ayo-Dele Edwards

- Ayo-Dele Edwards Africa 7, and as Cast - Adil Hassan

- Adil Hassan Africa 5, Musician and as Cast - Usifu Jalloh

- Usifu Jalloh Mama Africa and as Cast - Suzette Llewellyn

- Suzette Llewellyn Africa 4, Dancer and as Cast - Christopher Mbaki

- Christopher Mbaki Africa 2, Musician and as Cast - Patrice Naiambana

- Patrice Naiambana Africa 8, Singer and as Cast - Funlola Olufunwa

- Funlola Olufunwa Africa 10, Africa 11, Musicians, Singers and as Cast - The Ganda Boys

