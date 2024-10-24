Woman Who Blow On Knots Tickets

Based on the hugely successful book, Woman Who Blow On Knots is a powerful and revolutionary story celebrating resilience, indestructible bonds, and freedom. Set against the backdrop of the Arab Spring, embark on this journey and witness as four remarkable women unravel the knots of their destinies and weave new futures. Don’t miss the chance to see this best-selling novel brought to life on stage. Book your tickets now!

About Woman Who Blow On Knots

Join four women as they embark on a road trip from Tunisia, through Libya and Egypt, to Lebanon. Madame Lilla, a mysterious and glamorous chameleon, takes charge and leads revolutionaries Maryam and Amira, along with Eve, a Turkish journalist, on an adventurous journey that changes their lives. Their friendship proves indestructible in the face of the socio-political turmoil around them as they confront their pasts.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

The book was a huge success and won both the esteemed English PEN translates award and the Edinburgh International Book Festival First Book Award:

Author, Ece Temelkuran has had a hugely successful career with awards in El Mundo Award in 2023, the Pen for Peace Award and the Turkish Journalist of the Year.

Woman Who Blow On Knots Cast

Eve - Gamze Sanli

- Gamze Sanli Maryam - Livia Arditti

- Livia Arditti Amira - Antonia Salib

- Antonia Salib Ensemble - Öncel Cam, Mercedes Assad, Sara Diab

Woman Who Blow On Knots Creatives

Main Creatives