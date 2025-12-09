Menu
    Woman In Mind Tickets at the Duke of Yorks Theatre, London

    Woman In Mind

    Romesh Ranganathan makes his West End debut opposite Olivier Award-winner Sheridan Smith

    Important information

    Age restriction

    12+

    Child policy
    Recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    9 December 2025 - 28 February 2026
    Access
    Captioned Performance: 5 February 2026 at 7.30pm. Audio Described Performance: 7 February 2026 at 2.30pm

    Woman In Mind news

    Sheridan Smith to Lead Alan Ayckbourn's Woman in Mind at the Duke of York's Theatre 18/9/2025, 9.10am

