Woman in Mind London tickets

Two time Olivier Award-winner, Sheridan Smith (Gavin and Stacey), and BAFTA-winning comedian, Romesh Ranganathan (Rob & Romesh vs…) star in Alan Ayckbourn’s psychological drama, Woman in Mind. Playing at the Duke of York’s Theatre for a strictly limited engagement, book your official tickets today.

About Woman in Mind

Audiences are drawn into the fractured consciousness of Susan, a woman whose seemingly ordinary life unravels after she sustains a bump to the head. From that moment, her world divides into two distinct realities: one bleak and mundane, filled with emotional distance and frustration, and another gloriously imagined - an idyllic world where she is cherished, admired, and adored by a perfect family. As these two worlds begin to overlap, the boundaries between truth and fantasy blur with unsettling intensity.

Ayckbourn’s Woman in Mind is a masterful psychological drama that explores identity, isolation, and the silent despair that can lurk beneath suburban normality. Through sharp wit and poignant emotion, the play leads the audience deep into Susan’s mind, where illusion becomes refuge, and her undoing.

It’s worth the applause

West End favourite, Sheridan Smith OBE, is the recipient of two Olivier Awards, a BAFTA, and a National Television Award. She has also been nominated for two International Emmy Awards.

This may be Romesh Ranganathan's West End debut, but he's no stranger to acting, having starred in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Despicable Me 4, and Cinderella with Camila Cabello. He is the recipient of a RTS award and a BAFTA.

Director Michael Longhurst is the winner of the Evening Standard Award for Best Play (Constellations); Jerwood Directors Award at the Young Vic (Dirty Butterfly), and Fringe First Award (Guardians).

Sir Alan Ayckbourn has written and produced 91 full-length plays. More than 40 of which have been performed in the West End.

Woman in Mind cast

Susan - Sheridan Smith

Bill - Romesh Ranganathan

Muriel - Louise Brealey

Gerald - Tim McMullan

Andy - Sule Rumi

Tony - Chris Jenks

Lucy - Safia Oakley-Green

Rick - Taylor Uttley

Woman in Mind creatives