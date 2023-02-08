Menu
    Winner’s Curse Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    Winner’s Curse

    Clive Anderson hilariously helps negotiate a truce in Winner's Curse at Park Theatre!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 12+
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    8 February – 11 March 2023
    Access
    Audio described: Fri 25 February 2023 7.30pm (with touch tour at 6.30pm)

    Tags:

    PlayComedyPremiereDramaContemporary

