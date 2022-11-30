Menu
    Wickies Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    Wickies

    Based on a true story of the eerie disappearance of 3 men into the night.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    1 hour 30 minutes (including one interval)
    Performance dates
    30 November - 31 December 2022
    Content
    Please be advised this production contains references to severed limbs and death, with supernatural elements, and some swearing
    Access
    Captioned performance 16 December 2022, 19:30; Audio described performance 21 December 2022, 15:00, Touch Tour 21 December 2022, 14:00

