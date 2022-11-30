Tickets for Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor can now be booked!

Based on the true disappearance of three lighthouse keepers, Paul Morrisey’s Wickies is a supernatural thriller that aims to uncover the mystery behind the vanishing men of Eilean Mor.

Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor

In December 1900, three men vanished into a storm. To this day their fate remains unknown. On 26th December, a small ship sailed to the Flannon Islands, to the remote island of Eilean More, to reach the islands’ lighthouse. What they would find would shock the public for years to come. When the ship arrived, the men were missing under eerie circumstances; the lighthouse was unlocked, the clock had stopped, the furniture had been overturned and the lighthouse lamp was out.

Book Tickets for Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor

Explore the true story of James Ducat, Thomas Marshall, and Donald MacArthur. Wickies is a production that will make you sure to keep your lights on at night. Tickets are now available for purchase for showing at the Park Theatre.