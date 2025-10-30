Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 4 London tickets
Park Theatre’s hit fundraiser Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] returns for a fourth round of chaos and calamity! The rootin’-tootin’ improv show is given a wild west makeover, and is packed with more murder and mayhem than ever before, and this time, it even has a dash of musical mischief. Playing a strictly limited run, book your official tickets now!
About Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 4
Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 4 is Park Theatre’s most entertaining mystery yet - a riotous blend of comedy, music, and improvisation. Featuring a talented cast of actor-musicians and a live saloon pianist, this wild west whodunnit comes to life with toe-tapping tunes, unexpected twists, and even a few rollicking audience singalongs.
Step into Graveside, a dusty frontier town where the saloon and general store look suspiciously alike, gold fever runs rampant, and (hobby) horses gallop freely. But all is not as it seems — there’s missing treasure, mysterious newcomers, and a Reverend with secrets of his own. Saddle up for a night of laughter, music, and mayhem in this hilarious improv western whodunnit.
- Each performance sees a different celebrity take on the role of the Sheriff. They have never seen the script before, and must bluff their way through the show. Previous stars include Benedict Cumberbatch, Daisy Ridley, Martin Freeman, Beverley Knight, and Sanjeev Bhaskar.
- ‘The laughter and joy were relentless. I don’t know who had more fun – me on stage or the audience!’ David Mitchell.
Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 4 cast
Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 4 creatives
- Co-writer and Director - Jez Bond
- Co-writer - Mark Cameron