Park Theatre’s hit fundraiser Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] returns for a fourth round of chaos and calamity! The rootin’-tootin’ improv show is given a wild west makeover, and is packed with more murder and mayhem than ever before, and this time, it even has a dash of musical mischief. Playing a strictly limited run, book your official tickets now!

About Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 4

Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 4 is Park Theatre’s most entertaining mystery yet - a riotous blend of comedy, music, and improvisation. Featuring a talented cast of actor-musicians and a live saloon pianist, this wild west whodunnit comes to life with toe-tapping tunes, unexpected twists, and even a few rollicking audience singalongs.

Step into Graveside, a dusty frontier town where the saloon and general store look suspiciously alike, gold fever runs rampant, and (hobby) horses gallop freely. But all is not as it seems — there’s missing treasure, mysterious newcomers, and a Reverend with secrets of his own. Saddle up for a night of laughter, music, and mayhem in this hilarious improv western whodunnit.

Each performance sees a different celebrity take on the role of the Sheriff. They have never seen the script before, and must bluff their way through the show. Previous stars include Benedict Cumberbatch , Daisy Ridley , Martin Freeman , Beverley Knight , and Sanjeev Bhaskar .

