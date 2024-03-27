Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 3 London Tickets

Following the sell-out success of Park Theatres previous fundraising efforts, a new case has been opened, and it’s up to a series of clueless celebrities to close it! Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 3 is the third in the series of criminally funny, completely improvised, murder mystery spoofs helping raise money for the theatre. Playing for a strictly limited run, book your tickets for Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 3 today!

About Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 3 London

Gritty TV detectives are known for ripping up the rule book, but this inspector hasn’t even seen it! Each night a different celebrity guest steps into the role of the leading detective to solve a series of seriously silly murders. The suspects all know their lines, but will they be able to stick to the script when being grilled by the surprise sleuth? The inspector will try their best, but as the temperature plummets, tensions rise and the bodies keep on falling, can they keep the investigation on the right track, or will it be a bus replacement service for everyone?

Murder, mayhem and a mystery celebrity guest. This fun fundraising show would be criminal to miss!

Meet the illustrious inspectors

Part who-did-it, part who's-in-it, each night a different celebrity will grab a magnifying glass and step into the role of the detective, without ever seeing the script! The improvising inspectors will be:

Amanda Abbington, Clive Anderson, Gillian Anderson, David Baddiel, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Christopher Biggins, Marcus Brigstocke, Simon Callow, Michelle Collins, Nina Conti, Victoria Coren Mitchell, Brian Cox, Benedict Cumberbatch, Les Dennis, Adrian Dunbar, Mark Gatiss, Tamsin Greig, David Haig, Harry Hill, Adam Hills, Ronan Keating, Ross Kemp, Beverley Knight, Adrian Lester, Maureen Lipman, Gareth Malone, Jason Manford, Stephen Mangan, Tim McInnerny, David Mitchell, Neil Morrissey, Eddie Nestor, Sue Perkins, Clarke Peters, Daisy Ridley, Rob Rinder, Tony Robinson, Meera Syal, Catherine Tate, Sandi Toksvig, Johnny Vegas, Tim Vine, Jodie Whittaker and Greg Wise

Praise for Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 3 London

‘The laughter and joy were relentless. I don’t know who had more fun – me on stage or the audience!’ David Mitchell

Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 3 London Cast

Mr Evans – Lewis Bruniges

Clara – Molly Barton

Alexandra – Anshula Bain

Zoltano – Ciarán Dowd

Dolores – Caroline Deverill

Purefoy – Matthew Romain

Line Feeder – Rob Blackwood

Understudy – Natasha Colenso

Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 3 London Creatives