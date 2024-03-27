Menu
    Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 3 Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 3

    TV detectives are known for ripping up the rule book, but this one has never even seen it!

    Important information

    Age restriction

    12+

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    27 March – 4 May 2024
    Access
    Audio Described Performance: 26 April 19.30, with touch tour at 18.30

    Next Available Performances of Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 3

