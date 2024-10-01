White Rabbit, Red Rabbit London Tickets

No rehearsal, no director, and a different celebrity each night. A script is waiting in a sealed envelope on the stage at @sohoplace. The first time it will be opened by the performer will be in front of a live audience. A completely different experience each night, witness the thrilling award-winning play. Running for a strictly limited period, book your official tickets today!

What is White Rabbit, Red Rabbit about?

Each night a completely new adventure awaits - depending on how the author’s words compel each actor to perform. Internationally acclaimed White Rabbit Red Rabbit, by Iranian writer Nassim Soleimanpour, is a theatrical adventure embracing comedy and tragedy. An edge of your seat experience with some of the UK’s most extraordinary talent, you don’t want to miss this theatrical event of the year.

The cast includes Freema Agyeman, Olly Alexander, Keith Allen, Mathew Baynton, John Bishop, Alan Davies, Daisy Edgar Jones, Joe Dempsie, Omari Douglas, Alfred Enoch, Kate Fleetwood, Richard Gadd, Jill Halfpenny, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Jason Isaacs, Pearl Mackie, Nick Mohammed, Sally Phillips, Jonathan Pryce, Michael Sheen, Callum Scott Howells, Ben Bailey Smith, Tonia Sotiropoulou and Catherine Tate.

“I was born on Azar 19th, 1360 in Tehran. That’s Tehran, December 10th, 1981 in Christian years…”

Forbidden to leave his country, playwright Nassim Soleimanpour distilled the experience of an entire generation in a wild, utterly original play. White Rabbit Red Rabbit is as much about contemporary Iran as it is about power dynamics in the rest of the world.

Facts and critical acclaim

Since its world premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2011, White Rabbit Red Rabbit has been translated into more than 30 different languages and has been performed over 3,000 times.

Award-winning playwright, Nassim Soleimanpour’s works have been translated into over 40 languages.

White Rabbit, Red Rabbit has won the Dublin Fringe Festival Best New Performance Award, Summerworks Outstanding New Performance Text Award, and The Arches Brick Award

This production is recommended for ages 14+. This is not for the faint of heart. There are many themes in this show that are designed to make the viewer feel uncomfortable and think for many days to come.

White Rabbit, Red Rabbit creatives

Playwright - Nassim Soleimanpour