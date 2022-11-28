Book Your Tickets for Tunnels Today!

After a critically acclaimed sell-out run at the 2021 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Tunnels returns to London at the Park Theatre, with its captivating Cold War tale.

A narrative of hope and despair, influenced by true escape stories

It is 1968 and the Cold War has taken Germany with force. Cousins Paul and Freddie Metz have one objective – to escape North Berlin. A mission interrupted by a 20-meter ‘ death strip’, hundreds of landmines, and the East German secret police watching their every move. With ambient live music, Tunnels is a recount of the men, women, and children who dug their way to the other side of the Berlin Wall.

Meet the cast and creatives

Tunnels is written by Oliver Yellop, directed by Colin Ellwood, and stars Oliver Yellop and Lewis Bruniges, with live music written and performed by Benji Hooper.

Tunnels tickets are available to book now!

Don’t miss out on the chance to go back in time and witness the true struggles of the Cold War. Book your tickets for Tunnels now.