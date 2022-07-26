Tom, Dick and Harry tickets now available!

The London premiere of this incredible, inspired by real events, play is coming to the Alexandra Palace Theatre. You won’t want to miss your chance to get tickets to the great escape, so be sure to book tickets for Tom, Dick and Harry whilst availability lasts!

Tom, Dick and Harry the play

This is the mind boggling tale of the WW2 great escape from Stalag Luft III. Performed in the round at the Alexandra Palace Theatre, Tom, Dick and Harry is making its London Premiere.

Based on the true story of the legendary escape from the infamous prisoner of war camp this show will help to sort fact from fiction, honour the people involved and introduce you to Tom, Dick and Harry (the three tunnels created) all whilst telling the absolutely true, but nearly unbelievable story of one of the more daring escape attempts of World War II.

The script was inspired by documents that were not declassified as Top Secret information by the war archives until 1972. The show is moving, inspiring and funny, celebrating both the incredible ingenuity and the strength of spirit of the escapees.

Tom, Dick & Harry cast and creatives

The show features Sam Craig as CJ, David Fairs as Giesler, Andrius Gaucas as Janacek, Michael Hugo as Huber/Bob and Perry Moore as Fritz. They are joined by Andrew Pollard as Lederman/Wings, Nicholas Richardson as Landry, Dominic Thorburn as Ballard, and Eddy Westbury as Lucky Jimmy.

Tom, Dick & Harry was co-written by Andrew Pollard, Michael Hugo, who also act in the show, and Theresa Heskins, who directs. The show is brought to the stage by the producer of the smash-hit shows The Play that Goes Wrong and SIX the Musical.

The assistant director is Filiz Ozcan. The set designer is Laura Willstead with costume design from Lis Evans and lighting design from Daniella Beatie. Sound design comes from Alex Day while James Atherton is the musical director and composer. Choreography is from Beverley Norris-Edmunds and the vocal coach is Caroline Heatherington. The casting associate is Anji Carroll Cdg.

Tickets for Tom, Dick & Harry on sale now!

Do not miss your chance to see the London premiere of this truly inspiring story based on true events. Coming to the Alexandra Palace Theatre for a limited one month run, be sure to book your tickets now before they escape!