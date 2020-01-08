Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Three Sisters Tickets at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, London

    Three Sisters

    A masterful retelling of Chekhov's classic play.

    17 customer reviews

    Important information

    Running time
    To be confirmed
    Performance dates
    31 January - 19 April 2025

    Three Sisters Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (17 customer reviews)

    Richard Brown

    8 January 20

    I thoroughly enjoyed the show and the process for purchasing tickets was very good.

    Andrew Shindler

    8 January 20

    Powerful and superbly acted. Not for those who like short plays though.

    Next Available Performances of Three Sisters

    TODAY is 24th July 2024

    February 2025 March 2025 April 2025

    Tags:

    PlayClassics TicketsLimited Run TicketsShakespeare's Globe Theatre Tickets

    We use cookies