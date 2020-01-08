Three Sisters Tickets

Three Sisters is making its debut at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse! Playing a strictly limited season, Anton Chekhov's classic explores family legacy, misdirected love, and the human condition. Don’t miss this masterful retelling of the famous play by one of the most esteemed literary geniuses of the 20th century. Book your tickets now.

About Three Sisters

The play follows three sisters, their brother, and his fiancée, as well as the teacher, the doctor, the old woman, and the soldiers stationed nearby. Set in a small town in the middle of nowhere, their world is going up in flames, one minute at a time. But can they create the change they’re longing for?

‘In two hundred, three hundred years, life on Earth will be unimaginably wonderful, amazing! Human beings need that kind of life, and if it doesn’t exist yet, we need to feel it in the air, wait for it, dream about it, get ready for it.’

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Three Sisters is included in the shortlist of Chekhov’s outstanding plays.

Chekhov’s work was honoured with the Pushkin Prize from the Russian Academy of Sciences in 1888

Three Sisters creatives

Director – Caroline Steinbeis

Translator – Rory Mullarkey

Three Sisters cast

Three Sisters cast to be announced.