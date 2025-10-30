This Little Earth London tickets

Jessica Norman’s gripping, award nominated, debut show, This Little Earth, plays at the Arcola Theatre for a strictly limited run. Book your official tickets today

About This Little Earth

Two Flat-Earthers set out for Antarctica to uncover the truth about the edge of the world. After Honey’s sister dies, she’s consumed by questions - and an irresistible pull toward the South Pole. Her companion Christopher is a true believer: he trusts no one in power and is determined to expose the secrets they’re hiding. But as their journey into the most mysterious and dangerous place on Earth unfolds, their love story spirals into a surreal, high-stakes quest for truth.

What will they find at the frozen ends of the Earth, and will they survive it?

It’s worth the applause

"Wonderfully woven with humour and dramatic dupery... superbly surreal" - Everything Theatre

"A small piece of magic... spectacular... an astonishing new play" - West End Best Friend

"Had me uncontrollably laughing throughout" - The Spy in the Stalls

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 13+, and contains themes of grief and loss.

This Little Earth cast

Honey - Fanta Barrie

- Fanta Barrie Christopher - Ross O’Donnellan

This Little Earth creatives