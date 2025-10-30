This Little Earth London tickets
Jessica Norman’s gripping, award nominated, debut show, This Little Earth, plays at the Arcola Theatre for a strictly limited run. Book your official tickets today
About This Little Earth
Two Flat-Earthers set out for Antarctica to uncover the truth about the edge of the world. After Honey’s sister dies, she’s consumed by questions - and an irresistible pull toward the South Pole. Her companion Christopher is a true believer: he trusts no one in power and is determined to expose the secrets they’re hiding. But as their journey into the most mysterious and dangerous place on Earth unfolds, their love story spirals into a surreal, high-stakes quest for truth.
What will they find at the frozen ends of the Earth, and will they survive it?
It’s worth the applause
- "Wonderfully woven with humour and dramatic dupery... superbly surreal" - Everything Theatre
- "A small piece of magic... spectacular... an astonishing new play" - West End Best Friend
- "Had me uncontrollably laughing throughout" - The Spy in the Stalls
Please bear in mind
This production is recommended for ages 13+, and contains themes of grief and loss.
This Little Earth cast
- Honey - Fanta Barrie
- Christopher - Ross O’Donnellan
This Little Earth creatives
- Writer - Jessica Norman
- Director - Imy Wyatt Corner
- Set and Costume Designer - Cat Fuller
- Light and Projection Designer - Hugo Dodsworth
- Sound Designer - Jamie Lu
- Movement and Intimacy Director - Hamza Ali
- Scenic Artist - Anita Garner