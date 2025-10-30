Menu
    This Little Earth Tickets at the Arcola Theatre, London

    This Little Earth

    Two Flat-Earthers find the edge of the world...

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 13+.
    Running time
    1hr 30mins
    Performance dates
    22 October - 15 November 2025

    Next Available Performances of This Little Earth

    TODAY is 30th October 2025

    October 2025 November 2025

