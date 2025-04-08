This Kind of Black (Requiem for Black Boys) London tickets

Following sell-out runs at HOME and The Storyhouse Theatre, This Kind of Black transfers to London. Playing at Brixton House for a strictly limited run, join this celebration of community and strength. Written by and starring musician and poet Reece Williams, book your official tickets today.

About This Kind of Black (Requiem for Black Boys)

It’s a story of growing up in Manchester’s Moss Side during the 1990s, just steps away from conflict and violence. It highlights a community bound by prayers, warmth, and humour while grieving the heartbreaking loss of young lives. It explores the intersection of race and class in a world where the media reduces your reality to ‘Gunchester,’ gangs, and poverty.

It’s worth the applause

This Kind of Black is both moving and gently celebratory - Adventures in Theatreland

“A real celebration of community, depicting its strength, hardship, humour and resilience. Williams is absolutely brilliant” - I Love Manchester

This Kind of Black has had sell-out runs at Manchester’s HOME and The Storyhouse Theatre

This Kind of Black (Requiem for Black Boys) creatives