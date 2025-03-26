(This Is Not A) Happy Room Tickets

(This is Not A) Happy Room is a new dark comedy from the author of Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon. Combining elements of Schitt’s Creek and Saltburn, this sharp new comedy offers laugh-a-minute moments while tackling family dynamics with a humorous twist. The perfect play for all the family (…or maybe not) Don’t miss out on this exciting show. Book your tickets now!

About (This Is Not A) Happy Room

You can’t choose your family, but if you could, you wouldn’t choose this one.

Meet the Hendersons, a happily dysfunctional family, reuniting for their dad’s third (or fourth?) wedding. But nobody expects the death of his bachelorhood to become an actual funeral… It would be a waste of the hotel function room not to repurpose it, right?

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Rosie Day has won numerous awards for her work on stage and screen including the Day was nominated as an InStyle BAFTA Rising Star in 2017

has won numerous awards for her work on stage and screen including the Day was nominated as an InStyle BAFTA Rising Star in 2017 Reviews from Rosie Day’s previous work ★★★★★ “An impressively perfect script from Rosie Day, that will find its home in the audience’s hearts […] a glorious piece” – Adventures in Theatreland, ★★★★★ “Rosie Day’s writing is wonderfully refreshing” - All That Dazzles, ★★★★“An urgent piece of storytelling” - What’s On Stage.

(This Is Not A) Happy Room Creatives