    (This is not A) Happy Room Tickets at the King's Head Theatre, London

    (This is not A) Happy Room

    A happy room is not where the family is…

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    90 minutes
    Performance dates
    26 March - 27 April 2025
    Content
    Content Warnings: Mentions of death

    Next Available Performances of (This is not A) Happy Room

    TODAY is 23rd October 2024

    March 2025 April 2025

    PlayComedy TicketsDrama TicketsLimited Run TicketsOff West End Theatre Tickets

