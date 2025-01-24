The Years West End tickets

Following a critically acclaimed sold-out run at the Almeida, The Years transfers to West the End’s Harold Pinter Theatre. Playing a strictly limited run from 24th January 2025, don’t miss your chance to see this ‘masterpiece’ (The Guardian). Book your official tickets today!

About The Years

Based on Nobel Prize winner Annie Ernaux’s fearless masterpiece, five actors create an unapologetic portrait of a woman shaped by her rapidly-changing world.

Memory never stops. It pairs the dead with the living, real with imaginary beings, dreams with history.

She strikes a pose and the camera shutter clicks: A child playing in the debris of the Second World War. Click. A student discovering parties and men’s bodies. Click. An activist fighting for the right to choose. Click. A wife picking out a velvet sofa. Click. A mother taking her eldest to judo. Click. A lover seducing a younger man. Click. A grandmother presenting her granddaughter to the camera. Click.

Cheers for The Years!

‘A masterpiece – extraordinarily profound and yet playful drama’ - The Guardian

Financial Times, The Independent, The i and The Stage all gave the Almeida production glowing 5-star reviews.

The Observer praised Deborah Findlay , Romola Garai , Gina McKee , Anjli Mohindra and Harmony Rose-Bremner’s ‘extraordinary performances.’

, , , and ‘extraordinary performances.’ The book the show is adapted from (Les Années by Annie Ernaux) won the Françoise-Mauriac Prize of the Académie française, the Marguerite Duras Prize, the French Language Prize, the Télégramme Readers Prize, and the Premio Strega Europeo Prize.

The Years West End Cast

Deborah Findlay

Romola Garai

Gina McKee

Anjli Mohindra

Harmony Rose-Bremner

The Years West End Creatives