    The Years Tickets at the Harold Pinter Theatre, London

    The Years

    Based on the Nobel winning novel, The Years transfers to the West End

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 15+
    Running time
    1 hour 55 mins (no interval)
    Performance dates
    24 January - 19 April 2025
    Content
    Graphic depictions of abortion, blood, a coerced sexual encounter and sexual content. The production includes the use of e-cigarettes, haze and flashing lights
    Access
    BSL Performance : Saturday 8 March 2.30pm, Captioned Performance: Saturday 15th March 2.30pm, Audio Described Performance: Saturday 22 March 2.30pm

    Next Available Performances of The Years

