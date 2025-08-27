The Womb London tickets

It's absurd. It's naked (not literally). It's bloody (literally). It's about women. Playing a strictly limited run at the Arcola Theatre, book your official tickets to The Womb today!

About The Womb

This is an absurd, bare and bloody show all about women.

The Womb is the place where everyone has been before, but no one knows the address to get there. This is the place we are all familiar with, but no one knows what it is. Maybe not everyone, but every woman. Women come here to forget. But can they forget all the things that brought them to this place?

Expect a witty, fast-paced dialogue, and three women lost in a place they can never leave… The STOFF Best Emerging Artist-nominated and FUSE internationally acclaimed play The Womb brings an unusual and funny perspective on the reality of being a woman in a patriarchal world.

Get ready to laugh at how wild and ridiculous this play is, and maybe wonder if The Womb is just like the rest of the world...

It’s worth the applause

★★★★ - ‘This is one-act contemporary theatre at it’s best: fast dialogue, clever physically, and just barely enough information’ - The Reviews Hub

★★★★ - ‘It is a beautiful, deeply touching, funny and equally provocative, captivating show that is a delight to watch.’ - A Shiny Life For Me

★★★★ - ‘The Womb is an incredibly exciting piece of new theatre which will likely spark inspiration for a new set of theatre makers to explore themes that deserve continued interrogation’ - A Young(ish) Perspective

Please bear in mind when purchasing The Womb tickets

This production is recommended for ages 14+ and contains allusions and depictions of misogyny, sexual abuse, abortion, suicide, childbirth, and trauma.

The Womb - Cast

A - Aylin Rodoplu

- Aylin Rodoplu B - Tara McMillan

- Tara McMillan C - Gabriela Mahé

The Womb - Creatives