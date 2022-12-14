The Wife of Willesden returns to London’s Kiln Theatre!

Following its critically acclaimed sold-out 2021 run, The Wife of Willesden - adapted by Zadie Smith from Chaucer's The Wife of Bath - returns to London's Kiln Theatre this Christmas.

What is The Wife of Willesden about?

The Wife of Willesden is the story of a local legend, Alvita. Married five times, Alvita is a mother and a lover. She's an aunt and a friend. They call her The Wife of Willesden, and she's got a tale to tell.

Alvita has the gift of the gab and can rework missteps into victories, turn pain into parables, and recite her love life as an epic ballad. The real question is, are you ready to hear her story?

The Kiln Theatre invites you to sit at the bar, order a pint, and listen to this bawdy, gorgeous comedy up close and personal. As part of the production, the auditorium will transform into a local London pub, with pub tables in the stalls.

So don't miss out. Book The Wife of Willesden tickets and celebrate the human gift for elaborate storytelling.

The Wife of Willesden cast and creatives

Best-selling author Zadie Smith adapted The Wife of Bath's Tale in Geoffrey Chaucer's Canterbury Tales into the play The Wife Willesden, which debuted in 2021. The piece was the novelist's first play, written after the novelist learned that Brent, her London borough, was chosen in 2018 as 2020 London's 2020 Borough of Culture.

Clare Perkins (The Wheel of Time, Secrets & Lies) again takes on the titular role of Alvita, The Wife of Willesden, in the 2022 production.

The Kiln Theatre's current artistic director, Indhu Rubashingham, directs the production. Robert Jones is Designer alongside Associate Costume Designer Kinnetia Isidore. Guy Hoare is Lighting Designer, while Ben Ringham and Max Ringham are in charge of Composition and Sound Design. Hannah Hauer-King is the Associate Director, Imogen Knight is Movement Director, and Julia Horan CDG is Casting Director.

Pull up a chair and join The Wife of Willesden this winter!

The Wife of Willesden opens at the Kiln Theatre on 14th December 2022 and runs until 12th January 2023. So, what are you waiting for? Join us for a bawdy treat this Christmas and book The Wife of Willesden tickets now to avoid missing out!