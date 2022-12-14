Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Wife of Willesden Tickets at the Kiln Theatre , London

    The Wife of Willesden

    Join Clare Perkins as Alvita for a boozy lock-in - a bawdy treat!

    Important information

    Child policy
    14+
    Running time
    1 hour 20 minutes (no interval)
    Performance dates
    14 December 2022 – 28 January 2023

    Next Available Performances of The Wife of Willesden

    TODAY is 16th August 2022

    December 2022 January 2023

    Tags:

    Play

    We use cookies