Tickets for The Way Old Friends Do are available now!

In this coming-of-age, queer comedy, two classmates are about to live their innermost fabulous truths. A comedy of loyalty and yearning infused with the classics of ABBA, these dancing queens are here to do it the way that old friends do! Don’t miss out on this heart-warming production at Park Theatre, book tickets for The Way Old Friends Do today!

About The Way Old Friends Do

Britain in the late 1980s is rife with opportunity. Synth-pop, colourful fashion (we’re looking at you, Rubik's cube handbags!) and the dawn of computer technology make it a bustling and bouncy era indeed. In a small corner of a Birmingham High School, two classmates are about to make a cautious outing with one another…one is homosexual, and one is a fan of Swedish super-group ABBA.

With thirty years gone by, a lucky re-encounter sends the old classmates on a limitless new course which sees them forming the world's first-ever ABBA tribute band - in drag of course. Will their friendship survive the difficulties of life on the road, one that consists of platform boots, false facial hair and endearingly sexy strangers?

This touching tale will appeal to everyone who can relate to what it's like to be a fan, whether it's of ABBA, yourself or someone else. The Way Old Friends Do is tender and hilarious in equal, glittery measure.

The cast and creatives of The Way Old Friends Do

The cast of The Way Old Friends Do include Donna Berlin as Sally, James Bradshaw as Edward, Sara Crowe as Mrs Campbell, Ian Hallard as Peter, Andrew Horton as Christian/Water and Rose Shalloo as Jodie, Miriam Margoyles as the voice of Nan and Paul O’Grady as the voice of The Radio DJ

The Way Old Friends Do is written by Ian Hallard (The Boys in the Band, Scenes From An Execution), and is directed by Mark Gatiss (_Sherlock,_Dracula, Doctor Who, The League of Gentlemen).

The Way Old Friends Do tickets are available now

These dancing queens are here to celebrate all things queer in this comforting story of companionship and courage. Book tickets for The Way Old Friends Do at Park Theatre to witness it for yourself!