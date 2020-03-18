Menu
    The Upstart Crow Tickets at the Apollo Theatre, London

    The Upstart Crow

    The Upstart Crow starring David Mitchell transfers to West End's Apollo Theatre

    224 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 10+.
    Running time
    2 hours 20 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    23 September – 3 December 2022
    Special notice

    All persons under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to the accompanying adult. They may not sit on their own within the auditorium. If children do have separate seats you could be refused entry. All persons entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a ticket.

    The Upstart Crow Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (224 customer reviews)

    RM BECK

    18 March 20

    Fabulous Thank you

    CORNISH

    13 March 20

    An excellent production, in a lovely theatre.

