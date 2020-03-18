Critically acclaimed sitcom The Upstart Crow returns to the West End's Apollo Theatre

Following its premiere at the West End's Gielgud Theatre, The Upstart Crow transfers to the Apollo Theatre. The adaptation of Ben Elton's smash hit BBC sitcom about Shakespeare is back for a limited 10-week season, so secure your tickets early to avoid disappointment!

Will desperately needs to maketh a brilliant new play to bolster his reputation and avoid being cast aside by King and country. But Will's personal life is encountering more dramatic twists and turns than any theatrical story he can conjure. How the futtock can a Bard be expected to find a plot for a play whilst his daughters run amok, and his house is used as a refuge for any old waif and stray.

As time runs out, can Will hold on to his dream of being recognised now and for all time, as indisputably the greatest writer that ever lived, or will family woes thwart Will's chances of producing his masterwork?

Who will star in The Upstart Crow at the Apollo Theatre?

David Mitchell will reprise his role from the sitcom Upstart Crow as William Shakespeare. He previously starred in three series of the show. He is most popularly known for the Channel 4 sitcom Peep Show in which he co-starred. The show had nine series and was widely critically acclaimed. The BAFTA-winning actor is also popularly known for hosting and appearing on panel tv shows such as Have I Got News For You and Would I Lie To You.

Gemma Whelan will also be reprising her TV role as the aspiring actress, Kate. Whelan has extensive credits in television, film, theatre and video games. She is most popularly known for her role as Yara Greyjoy in the HBO series Game of Thrones. Her other credits include the film Gulliver's Travels and tv shows Upstart Crow and Netflix's The Crown. She has also voiced characters in popular video games such as Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward and Mass Effect: Andromeda.

The Upstart Crow creative team

Ben Elton adapted his hit sitcom, Upstart Crow, himself. He is an award-winning writer, comedian, actor, and director, who has written for television, films, radio, stand-up comedy, stage, novels and musicals. Alongside Richard Curtis, he wrote the iconic series Blackadder which won four BAFTAs and an Emmy. Elton collaborated with Andrew Lloyd Webber and wrote the book and lyrics for The Beautiful Game. He also notably wrote the musical We Will Rock You.

Sean Foley will direct the production. He is a director, actor, comedian, and actor. Foley won the Olivier Awards for Best Entertainment 1999 for Do You Come Here Often and Best Comedy 2002 for The Play What I Wrote. He has also been nominated for several further Olivier Awards and a Tony Award nomination. Foley's most recent work is The Man in the White Suit, which he adapted and directed.

The Upstart Crow tickets starring David Mitchell at London's Apollo Theatre are on sale now!

'Bardly brilliant - a must see' The Sun

'This is a really, really fun night at the theatre' Daily Mirror

'Mitchell, Whelan and the rest of the cast give a flawless performance' The Upcoming

'A hit, a hit, a hit' The Independent