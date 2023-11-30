Tickets for The Time Machine - A Comedy at London's Park Theatre are available now!

H.G. Wells' masterpiece has been stripped of its seriousness and given a comedy makeover by a star-studded group of highly skilled (but slightly hapless) actors. The Time Machine will never be the same again as Dave, Amy, and Michael gear up to time travel on the journey of a lifetime! Don't miss the premiere of this incredible new adaptation of The Time Machine at London's Park Theatre. Book your tickets now!

About The Time Machine - A Comedy

Dave is desperately trying to convince the others to stick to the script he has painstakingly crafted. Meanwhile, Michael is attempting to explain the intricacies of time travel without relying on an overwhelming number of props. And if that's not enough, Amy is unleashing a show-stopping Cher tribute! But the burning question remains... will our stars conquer the space-time paradox or, at the very least, make it through the second half? All will be revealed in due time!

The cast and creatives of The Time Machine - A Comedy

The Time Machine is set to star Michael Dylan (Wilf), Dave Hearn (a founding member of the Olivier Award-winning Mischief Theatre, BBC’s The Goes Wrong Show) and Amy Revelle (Offside).

The Time Machine is brought to you from the team behind The Park Theatre productions The Interview, The End of the Night, and Monogamy as well as the critically acclaimed Original Theatre's The Hound of the Baskervilles.

