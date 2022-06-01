Tickets for The Still Room world premiere available now!

An all-new comedy play that is both dark and sexy is set to have its world premiere at London’s Park Theatre. Roger Douglas Productions brings this new show to London for a limited run this summer. The Still Room at the Park Theatre in London, tickets are now available, so book soon whilst availability lasts!

What is The Still Room about?

Having recently left school, Janice is waiting for her O Level results and has begun work as a banqueting waitress. It’s the day of the royal wedding, set in 1981, on the day when Charles and Diana are getting married and everyone has the day off work! Well, nearly everyone, it seem but in Manchester, the wait staff of a banquet hall are preparing for the competition that just might save the small and tired hotel they work for; “Miss North-West”.

The pressure for Janice is on as she works with the niggling thought that if she doesn’t earn at least four O Levels, her father will kick her out. Despite how desperate she is to leave home and the town altogether; she doesn’t see how that is going to be feasible - that’s when a new waitress arrives. She is unlike the other waiting staff and challenges Janice’s perceptions of the world with her sexual confidence and bold ideas.

Cast and Creatives of The Still Room

Directing the production is Nigel Douglas who has vast experience in directing for film, tv and theatre. His film credits include Hunter which won various awards as well as being shortlisted for various festivals. He has numerous credits working with the BBC and has directed tv programmes such as Eastenders, Casualty, Waterloo Road and The Dumping Ground. His previous theatre credits include The Vertical Hour which starred Peter Davidson at Park Theatre. The Still Room is actor Sally Rogers’ stage writing debut.

The cast features Kate James as Janice. The actress received her BA Hons for Contemporary Theatre and Performance at Manchester Metropolitan University and has also trained at Stella Adler Studio of Acting and New York Film Academy and National Youth Theatre. She has credits in theatre, film, television and music videos.

The Still Room features Zoe Brough as Diane. Brough was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in The Nether. Larner Taylor plays Karen. Taylor’s previous theatre credits include How Love Is Spelt, An Inspector Calls and The Mouth of a Shark. Jane Slavin plays Bernice. Slavin’s previous theatre credits include All Things Considered, Communicating Doors and Romeo and Juliet.

Jack Colgrave Hirst joins the cast as Dean. His previous theatre credits include The Winter's Tale, Romeo and Juliet, Troilus and Cressida, Harlequinade, and Crying in the Chapel in the West End with The Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company. The cast is completed by Chris Simmons as Kevin. Simmons’ previous theatre credits include What the Butler Saw, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Absent Friends and All or Nothing.

