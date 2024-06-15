The Secret Garden London tickets

Frances Hodgson Burnett’s beloved and radical story about the magic of nature and the nature of magic is adapted in a new version by Holly Robinson and Anna Himali Howard. Step into the secret world of the magical garden. Book your tickets for this strictly limited run now!

What is The Secret Garden about?

"What was that? Where did it go… Ah, there it is. It's a key! I found the key to the secret garden! But where's the door?"

Based on Frances Hodgson Burnett's classic novel of the same name, The Secret Garden is a heart-warming tale of community and friendship.

Mary Lennox, a young orphan, moves from India to her uncle's secluded country estate in Yorkshire, where she soon discovers a mysterious and anguished collection of souls and the curious tale of a secret garden. The young girl quickly teams up with her new-found friends to give the secret garden a new lease of life. Like the garden, Lennox also blossoms. However, despite all her fantastical adventures, she is still grounded and cares deeply for the hearts of those that surround her.

Facts and critical acclaim

Writer, Holly Robinson was nominated for the 2019 Stage Debut Awards, for Best Writer. With her play, Soft Animals, longlisted for the Bruntswood Prize and shortlisted for the Tony Craze Award.

Mary Lennox is named after the protagonist in the children's nursery rhyme, 'Mary, Mary, quite contrary' The garden was inspired by backyard of Great Maytham Hall, where writer, Burnett, was renting at the time.

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 12+, children under 4 will not be admitted.

The Secret Garden creatives

Director – Jordan Fein

– Joesph Stein Choreographer – Julia Cheng

– Jerry Bock Lyrics – Sheldon Harnick

– Mark Aspinall Designer - Tom Scutt

– Nick Lidster Lighting Designer – Aideen Malone

– Dan Turek Season Associate Sound Designer – James Hassett

The Secret Garden cast

Casting to be announced.