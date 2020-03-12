Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Seagull Tickets at the Harold Pinter Theatre, London

    The Seagull

    Emilia Clarke stars in The Seagull

    3 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    29 June - 10 September 2022
    Special notice

    Please Note: the appearance of any particular artist cannot be guaranteed. Please note latecomers will not be admitted. Should you choose to leave your seats once the performance begins, there will be no readmission into the auditorium.

    The Seagull Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (3 customer reviews)

    Peter Scott

    12 March 20

    Surprisingly I liked the honing down of costume, set, movement - there were no distractions from the dialogue, the superb revealing of relationships and complex emotions. Congratulations to the actors for giving us such nuanced performances. The presentation spoke to me of Verbatum Theatre, which has been effectively employed in London in recent years to give a voice to the voiceless and to raise issues of global interest. I did find some of the dialogue a little hard to hear; that might be partly due to my ears and partly down to me,beers of the audience who can’t sit still for long. Thank you for another wonderful presentation of Chekhov’s great work.

    Mr Anthony Quiney

    12 March 20

    A novel way to present a classic, well cast, and dramatic, even though, occasionally, scenes dragged and became over-wordy.

    Next Available Performances of The Seagull

    TODAY is 21st April 2022

    June 2022 July 2022 August 2022 September 2022

    The Seagull news

    First Look: Emilia Clarke in rehearsals for The Seagull 25/2/2020, 2.35pm
    Full cast announced for Jamie Lloyd’s The Seagull at London’s Playhouse Theatre 7/2/2020, 3.55pm
    Tickets for The Seagull starring Emilia Clarke on sale now! 6/1/2020, 10am
    GOT actress Emilia Clarke to star in The Seagull at the Playhouse Theatre 20/12/2019, 4pm

    Tags:

    Play - DramaClassicsTop ShowsHot TicketsDramaStar PowerOur PicksMatinee SaturdayAmbassador Theatre Group

    We use cookies