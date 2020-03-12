The Seagull tickets starring Emilia Clarke tickets on sale!

She is making her West End debut playing Nina in The Seagull under Jamie Lloyd's direction. The Seagull returns to the West End at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is set to make her West End debut role in Anya Reiss’ adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull. Directed by Jamie Lloyd, Reiss’ interpretation uses modern language to present a new take on this darkly comedic classic.

Nina is looking for a way out of her circumstances. Fame and fortune wouldn’t be too bad, either. There’s a writer longing for recognition, an actress fighting against time. The isolated countryside home seems to be a place where hopes and dreams are torn and tattered, hearts are broken and there is no place to turn.

When there is no where to turn you might just have to turn on each other.

The Seagull cast and creatives

Award-winning actress Emilia Clarke has become an international super star thanks to her role on HBO’s megahit Game of Thrones. The actress has starred in blockbuster films like Me Before You, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Last Christmas. Clarke made her Broadway debut in 2013 as Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. She returns to the West End stage in The Seagull this summer.

Clarke will be joined by Tom Rhys Harries as Trigorin. Harries is known for his role in the Netflix hit White Lines. The actor has extensive stage credits including Mojo, The History Boys, Torch Song Trilogy, Hotel and The Pitchfork Disney. Daniel Monks plays Konstantin. Monks is an award-winning actor who has featured in The Normal Heart, Teenage Dick, Lord of the Flies_, and_ The Real and Imagined History of the Elephant Man*.

Sophie Wu plays Masha, the writer and actress starred in the Kick-Ass films and the television show Fresh Meat. Her stage credits include Vassa, Sketching Shopping and F**cking and The Wood Orchid. The Seagull sees Clarke reunite with her Game of Thrones cast mate Indira Varma. Though perhaps best known for her television roles in Game of Thrones, Luther and Carnival Row Varma is also an Olivier-awar winning actor. Her stage credits include Ivanov, One for the Road, Othello, Man and Superman and Present Laughter.

Also joing the cast is Jason Barnett, Robert Glenister, Mika Onyx Johnson, Gerald Kyd, and Sara Powell.

This adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull comes from playwright Anya Reiss. Reiss, whose debut work at London’s Royal Court made her the youngest writer have a play staged in the capital city, has adapted numerous of Chekhov’s plays including Uncle Vanya and Three Sisters. She has written many episodes of beloved television series EastEnders as well as several original plays including the award-winning Spur of the Moment and The Acid Test.

Jamie Lloyd originally directed this production as part of his Playhouse season of adaptations of classic texts. Olivier award winning director Lloyd is known for his work directing numerous Harold Pinter plays including his celebrated Pinter at the Pinter season. He has been the associate director of the Donmar Warehouse and artistic director of a special project with Trafalgar Studios.

Jamie Lloyd Company’s season

The Jamie Lloyd Company presented a year long season of freshly reimagined classic texts at London’s Playhouse Theatre. The season began with a new production of Cyrano de Bergerac starring James McAvoy. Which will be restaged at the Harold Pinter Theatre for a limited 5 week season this spring.

A Doll’s House was set to be the third play of the Jamie Lloyd Company season.

