The Reckoning London tickets

Blending storytelling with movement, music and cooking, The Reckoning is a vivid and powerful new play about war and survival. Playing a strictly limited run at the Arcola Theatre, book your official ticket today.

About The Reckoning

“Why don’t you start with when the war began for you?”

Based on real events within The Reckoning Project’s verified archive of witness testimonies of the Russian war in Ukraine. A journalist meets a man in a ruined village outside Kyiv. The Man from Stoyanka is a security guard, just an ordinary man. But when everyone else flees, he stays.

As his home turns into a no man’s land, he chooses to take extraordinary action.

And she’s there to record it – for the history books, the courts, for humanity.

It’s worth the applause

“Immersive ingenuity... that stretches the vocabulary of the stage. Suddenly theatre is firing on its newest cylinder.” – The Observer on The Great Middlemarch Mystery

“Go and experience this moving, sensitively written, expertly directed and brilliantly-acted, epically relevant story.” – The Play’s The Thing on Dido's Bar

“Wonderful… Very moving, profound as well as brave and daring in raising difficult questions.” – BBC World Service on Songs for Babyn Yar

The Reckoning cast

The Journalist - Marianne Oldham

- Marianne Oldham The Man from Stoyanka - Tom Godwin

- Tom Godwin Olga/Echo/The Volunteer at the Train Station/The Dentist - Olga Safronova

- Olga Safronova Sam - Simeon Kylsyi

The Reckoning creatives

Main creatives