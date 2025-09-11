Menu
    The Poltergeist Tickets at the Arcola Theatre, London

    The Poltergeist

    A darkly comic play from award-winner Philip Ridley

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 15+.
    Running time
    1hr 30mins
    Performance dates
    11 September – 11 October 2025
    Content
    This play contains drug misuse, themes of grief, and swearing
    Access
    Captioned Performance: 24 September 2025 at 8.45 pm

    Next Available Performances of The Poltergeist

    TODAY is 9th September 2025

    September 2025 October 2025

