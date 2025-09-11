The Poltergeist London tickets

Philip Ridley’s The Poltergeist returns to the Arcola for a strictly limited run. Book your official tickets to this “masterclass in perfect storytelling” today.

About The Poltergeist

At just 15 years old, Sasha was hailed as an art-world prodigy. Celebrities fought to buy his paintings, and his first exhibition was set to launch him into stardom.

But fast forward to today: he’s stuck in a crumbling flat with his unemployed boyfriend, forgotten by the world that once adored him. What happened to the boy genius everyone believed in?

The Poltergeist play is an exhilarating and heartbreaking one-man show about art, family, memory, and the ghosts of the lives we never lived. Powerful, witty, and unforgettable, The Poltergeist pulls audiences into Sasha’s turbulent world and asks what it really means to be haunted.

Facts and critical acclaim

“Gripping from start to finish” – New York Times - Critic's Pick

★★★★ “An atom-bomb of a play...earth-shattering” – Broadway World

★★★★ “Wiebke Green's direction induces whiplash...a real achievement” – What's On Stage

★★★★ “A 90 minute masterclass in perfect storytelling...a must see” – The Reviews Hub

The Poltergeist cast

Sasha - Louis Davison

The Poltergeist creatives