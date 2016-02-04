Menu
    The Picture of Dorian Gray Tickets at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, London

    The Picture of Dorian Gray

    I am tired of myself tonight. I should like to be somebody else...

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+.
    Running time
    1hr 50mins (no interval)
    Performance dates
    6 February 2024 - 11 May 2024
    Content
    This production contains adult themes, drug use, suicide, theatrical haze, and herbal cigarettes.

    The Picture of Dorian Gray Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (4 customer reviews)

    Luke Szarafinski

    4 February 16

    Minimalistic rendition of Wilde's mystical novel was a delight. The essence of Victorian paradoxes was delivered aptly by versatile cast.

    Isabelle Van De Werve

    1 February 16

    The character of Dorian was disappointing, was not as Oscar Wild describe him. Dorian in the play is way too obvious he is gay, in the novel it isn't obvious .

