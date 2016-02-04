The Picture of Dorian Gray Tickets

An explosive interplay of live and video performance in an astonishing collision of form. Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Sarah Snook stars in the one-woman adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Gray. Playing for a strictly limited run, don’t miss your chance to see this critically acclaimed show. Book your tickets now!

What is The Picture of Dorian Gray about?

‘I am tired of myself tonight. I should like to be somebody else.’

Sarah Snook (Succession) embodies all 26 roles in her Olivier award nominated performance of Oscar Wilde’s classic. This modern adaptation of Wilde’s cautionary tale is supersized through choreographed cameras and large live feed projections.

The use of technology, screens, and selfie filters highlights (and contours) the play's themes of vanity and envy. In the quest for youth and beauty, Snooks characters manipulate her image live on screen. She pinches and pulls at her skin, playing around with her digital appearance until the doctored image is unrecognisable and grotesque.

The history of The Picture of Dorian Gray

First published in 1890, Wilde's novel centres on Gray, a young man who makes a deal to retain his youth and beauty, while a painted portrait of him begins to age instead. Gray's actions in real life begin to have an impact on the portrait, and as the character feels increasingly empty and soulless, he begins to grapple with what he has given up.

Wilde's only novel, it was subject to much controversy and criticism when it was first published, but has since come to be recognised as one of the classics of Gothic literature.

It’s picture perfect!

The Picture of Dorian Gray is praised as ‘beautiful, brilliant and maniacally unmissable’ in a 5-star review by The Guardian, with The Evening Standard branding the show an ‘extraordinary event’. The Financial Times agreed, stating that Snook gives ‘a virtuoso performance in an astonishing piece of theatre’.

Sarah Snooks one woman performance has earned her a Best Actress nomination at this year’s Olivier awards.

This isn’t the first time Kip Williams has directed The Picture of Dorian Gray! He won the Sydney Theatre Award for Best Director for his production in 2021, and in 2023 he picked up the Green Room Award for the same show.

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 12+, and contains adult themes, drug use, suicide, theatrical haze, and herbal cigarettes.

The Picture of Dorian Gray cast

Sarah Snook

The Picture of Dorian Gray creatives