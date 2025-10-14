The Mistake Arcola Theatre tickets

An urgent, award-winning drama by Michael Mears, The Mistake returns to London’s Arcola Theatre following its sell-out debut at the Edinburgh Fringe. Directed by Rosamunde Hutt, this compelling play runs for a limited season—book your official tickets now!

About The Mistake

Set in 1942, on a squash court in Chicago, a brilliant experiment ignites the chain of events that will eventually reshape history. Three years later, Hiroshima lies in ruin. Through the perspectives of a Hungarian scientist, an American pilot, and a Japanese daughter, this gripping drama examines the moral dilemmas born of scientific discovery and human ambition.

Facts and critical acclaim

‘A sell-out hit at Arcola Theatre in 2023, now returning after successful runs in the U.S. (including off-Broadway) and Japan

★★★★ “The past comes alive – a gripping piece of storytelling.” (The Times)

★★★★★ “A dramatic treat.” (UK Theatre Web)

The Mistake cast

Shigeko and other roles - Riko Nakazono

- Riko Nakazono Michael Mears - Leo Szilard, General Tibbets and other roles

The Mistake creatives