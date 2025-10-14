The Mistake Arcola Theatre tickets
An urgent, award-winning drama by Michael Mears, The Mistake returns to London’s Arcola Theatre following its sell-out debut at the Edinburgh Fringe. Directed by Rosamunde Hutt, this compelling play runs for a limited season—book your official tickets now!
About The Mistake
Set in 1942, on a squash court in Chicago, a brilliant experiment ignites the chain of events that will eventually reshape history. Three years later, Hiroshima lies in ruin. Through the perspectives of a Hungarian scientist, an American pilot, and a Japanese daughter, this gripping drama examines the moral dilemmas born of scientific discovery and human ambition.
Facts and critical acclaim
- ‘A sell-out hit at Arcola Theatre in 2023, now returning after successful runs in the U.S. (including off-Broadway) and Japan
- ★★★★ “The past comes alive – a gripping piece of storytelling.” (The Times)
- ★★★★★ “A dramatic treat.” (UK Theatre Web)
The Mistake cast
- Shigeko and other roles - Riko Nakazono
- Michael Mears - Leo Szilard, General Tibbets and other roles
The Mistake creatives
- Writer/ Producer - Michael Mears
- Director - Rosamunde Hutt
- Set Designer - Mark Friend
- Lighting Designer - Richard Williamson
- Sound Designer - Claire Windsor