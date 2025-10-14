Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    THE MISTAKE Tickets at the Arcola Theatre, London

    THE MISTAKE

    An urgent new play about the catastrophic ‘mistake’ that launched our nuclear age.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+.
    Running time
    1 hour 20 minutes (no interval)
    Performance dates
    14 – 18 October 2025
    Content
    Content Warnings: Verbal descriptions of injury and death

    Next Available Performances of THE MISTAKE

    TODAY is 18th August 2025

    October 2025

    Tags:

    PlayDrama TicketsContemporary TicketsLimited Run TicketsOff West End Theatre

    We use cookies