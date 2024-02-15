Menu
    The Merchant of Venice 1936 Tickets at the Criterion Theatre, London

    The Merchant of Venice 1936

    Tracy-Ann Oberman stars in this critically-acclaimed, electrifying adaptation of Shakespeare's classic.

    Important information

    Age restriction

    12+

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+.
    Running time
    2hrs (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    15 February 2024 - Saturday 23 March 2024
    Content
    This is an adaptation of the original text, which contains themes of racism, including anti-Semitism.

    Play

