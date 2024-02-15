The Merchant of Venice 1936 London

If you prick us do we not bleed? If you poison us do we not die? And if you wrong us shall we not revenge?

Direct from the Royal Shakespeare Company, ambition, power and prejudice explode onto the stage in this thrilling adaptation of Shakespeare’s tale of political unrest.

Acclaimed director, Brigid Larmour transports the bard’s classic to 1930s Britain, where tensions in London’s East End are rising, and its inhabitents are close to breaking point. When Oswald Mosley and the British Union of Fascists voice their plan a march through the Jewish neighborhood, the fragile peace threatens to shatter.

Shylock (Tracy-Ann Oberman), a widow, single mother and survivor of attacks on Jewish people in Russia, runs a small business from her home in Cable Street. The industrious and resilent refugee is desperate to protect her daughter’s future, at any cost. When the charming merchant Antonio comes to her for a loan, a high-stakes deal is struck. Will Shylock take her vengeance, and if she does, who will pay the ultimate price?

Don’t miss this electrifying and timely new adaptation of The Merchant of Venice, a fierce and fascinating reminder of a key moment in recent British history.

Critical Acclaim and Fun Facts

The first recorded performance of The Merchant of Venice was at court on Shrove Sunday, 1605. King James must have enjoyed it because it was performed again two days later.

Tracy-Ann Oberman is the first woman in the plays 400-year history to play the role of Shylock.

The Merchant of Venice 1936 has been Nominated for Best Play Revival in the What’s On Stage 2024 Awards.

The Merchant of Venice 1936 performed a sold out run at The Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, before embarking on a critically acclaimed UK tour.

The Merchant of Venice 1936 Cast

Shylock – Tracy-Ann Oberman

Portia – Hannah Morrish

Antonio/Arragon – Raymond Coulthard

Bassanio – Gavin Fowler

Mary/Nerissa – Jessica Dennis

Jessica – Gráinne Dromgoole

Gratiano/Police Constable – Xavier Starr

Lorenzo/Maharajah – Priyank Morjaria

Yuval/The Duke/Balthasar/Blackshirt – Alex Zur

Stefania/Blackshirt – Nancy Farino

The Merchant of Venice 1936 Creatives

Director – Brigid Larmour

Costume and Set Designer – Liz Cooke

Lighting Designer – Rory Beaton

Composer – Erran Baron Cohen

Sound Designer – Sarah Weltman

Artistic Associates – Annabel Arden and Richard Katz

Production Manager – Matt Ledbury

Video Editor – Greta Zabulyte