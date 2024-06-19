Menu
    The Marilyn Conspiracy Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    The Marilyn Conspiracy

    Uncover the shocking truth of Marilyn Monroe's final hours in this compelling thriller

    Important information

    Child policy
    14+
    Running time
    Approx. 2 hours and 15 minutes (incl. interval)
    Performance dates
    19 June - 27 July 2024
    Access
    Captioned performance: 17 July 2024, 19.30.

    Next Available Performances of The Marilyn Conspiracy

    TODAY is 9th January 2024

