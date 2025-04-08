The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe High Wycombe tickets
A (turkish) delight for all ages! The critically acclaimed West End smash-hit, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, comes to the Wycombe Swan for five nights only. Book your official tickets today.
About The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Adapted from C.S. Lewis’ much-loved tale, step through the wardrobe into the magic kingdom of Narnia, where a world of wonder (and plenty of tempting treats) awaits.
Join siblings, Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they embark on an adventure of a lifetime. Be spellbound as they meet fantastical new friends, beat dangerous foes and learn the lessons of courage, sacrifice, and the power of love.
Critical Acclaim
-
★★★★★ - Spectacular - Metro
-
★★★★ - A fantastical family treat - The Telegraph
-
★★★★ - Exhilarating production, spellbinding spectacle and perfect puppetry - The Guardian
The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe Cast
Main Cast
- Lucy - Kudzai Mangombe
- Edmund - Bunmi Osadolor
- Susan - Joanna Adaran
- Peter - Jesse Dunbar
- White Witch/Mrs Macready - Katy Stephens
- Mr Tumnus/White Mouse/Badger - Alfie Richards
The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe Creatives
- Director - Mike Fentiman
- Original Production by - Sally Cookson
- Original Writer in the Room & Dramaturg - Adam Peck
- Set & Costume Designer - Tom Paris
- Lighting Designer - Jack Knowles
- Sound Designer - Tom Marshall
- Composers - Barnaby Race & Benji Bower
- Choreographer - Shanelle ‘Tali’ Fergus
- Original Puppetry Director - Toby Olie