The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe High Wycombe tickets

A (turkish) delight for all ages! The critically acclaimed West End smash-hit, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, comes to the Wycombe Swan for five nights only. Book your official tickets today.

About The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Adapted from C.S. Lewis’ much-loved tale, step through the wardrobe into the magic kingdom of Narnia, where a world of wonder (and plenty of tempting treats) awaits.

Join siblings, Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they embark on an adventure of a lifetime. Be spellbound as they meet fantastical new friends, beat dangerous foes and learn the lessons of courage, sacrifice, and the power of love.

Critical Acclaim

★★★★★ - Spectacular - Metro

★★★★ - A fantastical family treat - The Telegraph

★★★★ - Exhilarating production, spellbinding spectacle and perfect puppetry - The Guardian

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe Cast

Main Cast

Lucy - Kudzai Mangombe

- Kudzai Mangombe Edmund - Bunmi Osadolor

- Bunmi Osadolor Susan - Joanna Adaran

- Joanna Adaran Peter - Jesse Dunbar

- Jesse Dunbar White Witch/Mrs Macready - Katy Stephens

- Katy Stephens Mr Tumnus/White Mouse/Badger - Alfie Richards

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe Creatives